Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum pushes for Barcelona move

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is pushing for a summer transfer to Barcelona, according to a report in Diario Sport.

It is claimed that the English champions value the central midfielder at €17m, a transfer fee which the Blaugrana consider to be excessive and which they believe should be lowered.

According to the report, Wijnaldum – whose contract at Anfield expires next year – is now applying pressure to his club in order to lower that value so that a deal can be concluded this summer.

Wijnaldum has impressed at Liverpool since his 2016 switch from Newcastle and helped them to last year’s Champions League trophy alongside their Premier League title this campaign but he is now into the final year of his contract.

A recent report last month from The Independent also claims that a deal could be feasible, although it is more likely it will be next summer than this year, with a pre-agreement possible for January as the midfielder seeks a new challenge.