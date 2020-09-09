Griezmann frustrated at speculation over Barcelona future

Antoine Griezmann has spoken of his frustration at rumours speculating on his future at Barcelona and he has moved to rule out an exit.

The 29-year-old had struggled for consistent form during the campaign but netted 15 goals in 48 appearances – with his prominence increased due to long-term injuries for both Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

Last month, a report in Marca claimed Barcelona have offered Griezmann in a swap deal back to Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix.

Similarly, the player’s former agent Eric Olhats explained Griezmann wanted to leave Barcelona before being persuaded to have a change of heart by the new boss Ronald Koeman.

“Is my future at Barça? Yes, I don’t know why people invent destinations to see if one day they will be right,” Griezmann vented to M6, as cited by Diario Sport.

“There I am very good, I know I have the confidence of the club and the coach, so I am fine. It has been a very complicated season for all of us but we aim to restart again.”

Griezmann is set to form a key part for Koeman’s side next season with Luis Suarez expected to depart the Camp Nou this summer, and it could be a new-look attack next season.

Much will depend on the form and fitness of Ousmane Dembele while Ansu Fati will also be seeking a regular spot, with Martin Braithwaite also in contention.