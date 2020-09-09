Everton signed Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez on a free transfer – report

Everton completed the signing of playmaker James Rodriguez from Real Madrid without a paying a transfer fee, according to a report from transfermarkt.

It is claimed that instead of paying Los Blancos an upfront fee, Everton have instead funded the deal using a clause that will be the payment they receive should the player be sold from Goodison Park.

The BBC reported the fee to stand at £12million while The Guardian reported the transfer amount was £20million.

The Colombian featured just once in all competitions for Madrid since the 1-0 defeat at Real Mallorca in October.

James has subsequently been strongly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer amid suggestions that he and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane do not have a close relationship, with his exit dominating recent Real Madrid transfer news.

Indeed, his exit had been a priority for Madrid this summer as they look to offload players who are not in Zidane’s first-team plans and particularly those on sizable wage packets.