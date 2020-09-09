Done deal: Piccini joins Valencia exodus with Atalanta move

The exodus at Valencia has continued as Italy international Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on a season-long loan deal with a non-compulsory purchase option of €3m.

As per a report in Marca, the purchase option that the Italian club have is not mandatory and will be dependent on his performances for the club this season.

Piccini’s last appearance for Los Che came last August and he featured in just 75 minutes last season before undergoing two knee operations.

He is a product of the Fiorentina youth academy, who had spells at Real Betis and Sporting CP before joining Valencia in 2018.

The exits of Valencia club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were also confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City and striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.

Valencia fans are protesting against the club ownership of Peter Lim and chairman Anil Murthy while players are missing a payment from last season.