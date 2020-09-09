Barcelona have no offers for defender Umtiti, recovered from Covid-19

Barcelona have yet to receive any offers for central defender Samuel Umtiti but remain keen to sell the player this summer to reduce their wage bill.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, whose update on the French defender’s future comes amid him recovering from Covid-19.

A Barcelona statement on Wednesday read: “Barça can confirm defender Samuel Umtiti has received the all-clear following his Covid-19 infection.”

The central defender tested positive for the virus last month but has now given two negative tests to give him the all-clear, although he will not resume training with his teammates due to an ongoing knee injury.

The Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.

The central defender last penned a contract extension with the Catalan club in the summer of 2018 through to 2023, but he has been beset by knee problems and a total loss of form since.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.