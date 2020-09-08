Spain look to poach La Liga record breaker Luka Romero from Argentina

The Spanish FA are looking to poach La Liga’s youngest ever player Luka Romero from their Argentina counterparts.

The association’s Miquel Bestar has confirmed that they are looking into the possibility of persuading the 15-year-old to switch his allegiances to La Roja.

Romero broke an 81-year record to become La Liga’s youngest ever player when appearing as a substitute for Real Mallorca against Real Madrid in June.

“I know the desire of his family is for him to play for Argentina,” Bestar told IB3 Televisión, as per Diario Sport.

“This is a situation that we have to consider, although we have the advantage that he is living here (in Mallorca).”

Born in the Mexican city of Durango, he holds three nationalities – Mexican, Argentinean – whom he has represented up to Under-17 category at youth level – and Spanish, as highlighted by Marca.

El Mundo and Diario AS previously outlined how his style of play has many similarities to that of Barcelona star Lionel Messi – leading to his “Mexican Messi” nickname – and how there is a great deal of excitement surrounding his future.

Romero arrived in Spain aged three when he first lived in Villanueva de Córdoba and he now is a resident of Mallorca, with the club paying his wage – said to be €1k per month – and all his rents and utility bills.

He signed for the club as a 10-year-old in 2015 and began training with Mallorca’s first-team squad in June.