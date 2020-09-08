Real Madrid’s operation exit – plan to sell four more first-team players this month

Real Madrid plan to sell four more first-team squad players over the next four weeks before the transfer window closes, in what is being labelled “Operation Exit”.

In the past week, James Rodriguez has joined Everton on a permanent transfer, Dani Ceballos has returned to Arsenal on a loan deal and Oscar Rodriguez has joined Sevilla.

These deals followed loan exits for Brahim Diaz and Jesus Vallejo to Milan and Granada respectively, while Madrid have already confirmed the sales of Achraf Hakimi (€40m to Inter) and Javi Sanchez (Real Valladolid, €3m).

There has been widespread speculation in Real Madrid transfer news that Madrid will be focusing this transfer window on selling players rather than adding to their squad and a report in Marca now say four more players are priority exits.

The operation for Gareth Bale is seen as both the most economically significant but also the trickiest, while Manchester United lead the race to sign left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Strikers Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz are also two players who are being lined up as leaving on permanent deals this summer.

