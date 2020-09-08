Real Madrid match against Rayo Vallecano called off after Covid-19 precaution

Real Madrid’s scheduled friendly match against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday has been called off after an inconclusive PCR test among the visiting club.

As per a report in Marca, the two clubs decided to postpone the match – which was due to be played at midday on Wednesday behind closed doors – in order to protect the health of everyone involved.

The confirmed results of the test – which are used to detect Covid-19 infection – would not have been known until Wednesday morning, so the safest option to minimise risk was to call off the agreed game.

The game was scheduled to be played at Madrid’s Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium and Rayo’s players trained without any physical contact on Tuesday in order to minimise potential infection.

The game was officially due to be a training match without any press present, and was providing preparation for Rayo four days ahead of their league opener against Real Mallorca.