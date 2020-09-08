PSG make approach for Valencia midfielder Kondogbia

Paris Saint-Germain have made an enquiry into the situation of Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to reports.

It is said that the Central Africa Republic international is wanted by the defeated Champions League finalists by Valencia-based Gols Media, which builds on an original report from Paris United.

The exits of Valencia club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were also confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City and striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

The exits of central midfielders Parejo and Coquelin mean Kondogbia may take on added importance in Javi Gracia’s squad, but his release clause – which is unspecified – reportedly drops a lot in January, so the club may cash-in on him now.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.

Valencia fans are protesting against the club ownership of Peter Lim and chairman Anil Murthy while players are missing a payment from last season.

Formerly of Sevilla, Monaco and Inter, Kondogbia moved to the Mestalla in the summer of 2017 and has made 99 first-team appearances for the club.