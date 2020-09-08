Manchester United sign Atletico Madrid youth team star Garnacho on five-year deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid youth team star striker Alejandro Garnacho on a five-year contract, report Marca.

It is claimed the 16-year-old has decided to join United ahead of interest from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid – who discontinued their interest reportedly due to the non-aggression pact between the two rivals in the Spanish capital.

Garnacho is said to have been one of the brightest prospects of Atleti’s youth system in recent years and will move to Old Trafford, where his idol Cristiano Ronaldo spent six years of his career before moving to Madrid.

The striker celebrated his 16th birthday at the start of July and was then open to discuss terms with other clubs, but Atleti were said to have done everything within their powers to persuade him to stay at the club.

However, despite starring for their Under-19 side he has now agreed terms with a long-term deal at United, who will owe Atleti a compensation package for training and development.

Manchester United transfer news has featured already concluded deals for Real Madrid teen Alvaro Fernandez and Marc Jurado from Barcelona.

