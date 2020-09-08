Manchester United approach for La Liga’s youngest ever player Romero

Manchester United have made an enquiry to sign La Liga’s youngest ever player Luka Romero from Real Mallorca, according to a report in Stretty News.

Romero broke an 81-year record to become La Liga’s youngest ever player when appearing as a substitute for Real Mallorca against Real Madrid in June.

The 15-year-old is said to be one of the highest rated talents in Spanish football and United officials have been monitoring his progress and have made an enquiry into his status.

Romero arrived in Spain aged three when he first lived in Villanueva de Córdoba and he now is a resident of Mallorca, with the club paying his wage – said to be €1k per month – and all his rents and utility bills.

He signed for the club as a 10-year-old in 2015 and began training with Mallorca’s first-team squad in June, although he is not yet on a professional deal due to his wage and could feasibly move elsewhere if he is attracted into doing so.

Born in the Mexican city of Durango, he holds three nationalities – Mexican, Argentinean – whom he has represented up to Under-17 category at youth level – and Spanish, as highlighted by Marca.

El Mundo and Diario AS previously outlined how his style of play has many similarities to that of Barcelona star Lionel Messi – leading to his “Mexican Messi” nickname – and how there is a great deal of excitement surrounding his future.

Manchester United transfer news has featured already concluded deals for Real Madrid teen Alvaro Fernandez and Marc Jurado from Barcelona, while they are said to have agreed a five-year deal to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alejandro Garnacho, aged 16.