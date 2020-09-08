Juventus to announce signing of Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

Juventus are completing the final details on signing Barcelona striker Luis Suarez with an official announcement expected soon.

The details are outlined by Diario Sport, who say the deal is likely going to be similar to the one that took Ivan Rakitic to Sevilla – a small upfront fee with several minimal performance-related add-ons.

Relations between the Italian champions and Barca are good after the clubs concluded a swap deal between midfielders Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic earlier this summer, and this will be another key bit of business between the two.

Last week, reports claimed that the deal was being held up by a passport issue with Suarez taking up a non-EU spot in Barcelona’s squad due to Spain’s rules on his marriage to an Italian citizen, but Italy’s regulations means he must first undergo a small test.

Suarez will still need to successfully complete his application form for an Italian passport but this will have no bearing on the deal going through.

A separate report claimed Juve were willing to match Suarez’s current wage packet of €10m per annum as he looks set to leave the Blaugrana.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.