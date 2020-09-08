Barcelona players nickname new boss Sergeant Koeman after tough training sessions

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has revolutionised the club’s training regimes and has earned the nickname Sergeant Koeman among his players.

The details are outlined by a report in Marca, who outline how the Dutch boss has not just made the club’s training sessions tougher and more intense but they are also longer.

The report adds how it has been an open secret for years that the team’s training sessions were not at the level of intensity shared by other clubs across European football.

That has played a large part in explaining their humiliating recent European exits, where they were heavily defeated by Roma, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Now, the physical aspect of the training regimes have been increased from 60 minutes to 90 minutes and are also now much more intense than they were under Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien.

He has also ensured that training is now underway at 9.30am and any players who miss the training time will not only miss the start of training but will be disciplined accordingly – with training sessions regularly denied over the years due to the lack of punctuality from players.