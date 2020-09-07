Villarreal eye Tottenham star Juan Foyth as defensive target ahead of 2020-21 season

New Villarreal boss Unai Emery is rumoured to be considering a move for Tottenham defender Juan Foyth, as part of his summer overhaul at El Madrigal.

Emery has secured moves for Valencia pair Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin, alongside a loan move for Real Madrid forward Takefusa Kubo and former Real Sociedad keeper Geronimo Rulli.

However, the former Arsenal manager is looking for cover in defence following the departure of veteran centre back Alvaro Gonzalez.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has already secured a deal for Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty, and the versatile Foyth could be sold to free up further funds for new faces.

According to reports from Diario AS the two clubs could reach an agreement, if Villarreal are willing to meet Tottenham’s €12m valuation in the coming weeks.

Foyth joined the Premier League side in 2017 as part of an £8m deal from Estudiantes, before going on to make 30 appearances in all competitions in the following three seasons.