Sevilla granted 3,000 tickets for European Super Cup against Bayern Munich

Europa League winners Sevilla will be allowed to bring 3,000 fans to their European Super Cup final against Bayern Munich on September 24.

Both clubs have been granted an equal number of tickets for the showdown at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, with supporters of the La Liga side given until September 6 to apply for tickets.

According to reports from Marca, the match will be used as a test for the staggered return of fans to football in 2020-21, with a 30% capacity in the Hungarian capital.

Strict Covid-19 public health guidelines remain in place for supporters travelling from Germany and Spain, with all attendees required to leave Hungary within 72 hours of the game ending.

Sevilla have been granted a delayed start to the domestic season due to their participation in European competition in August, as they secured a sixth Europa League title by beating Inter Milan.

The clash against Hans-Dieter Flick’s Bundesliga champions will be Sevilla’s first competitive game of the 2020-21 season.