Sevilla confirm deal for Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez

Sevilla have confirmed the long awaited arrival of Spanish international Oscar Rodriguez as part of a reported €13.5m deal from Real Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year old in recent weeks, after Leganes confirmed they would not be activating his purchase clause from Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Rodriguez has spent the last two La Liga seasons on loan at Leganes, but following their relegation to the Segunda Division, he returned to Los Blancos in August.

He has now put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as part of Lopetegui’s squad rebuilding plan ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Experienced midfielder Ivan Rakitic has already returned to his former club, as part of a €1.5m deal from Barcelona, alongside loan stars Suso and Bono joining from AC Milan and Girona respectively as per the terms of their loan moves in 2019-20.

Image via Sevilla CF on Twitter