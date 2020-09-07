Sergio Reguilon set for Real Madrid training return as future talks continue

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon will return to preseason training in the coming days, amid growing speculation over his future at the club.

Reguilon played a key role in Spain’s 4-0 UEFA Nations League win over Ukraine, but the 23-year old picked up an ankle injury in final minutes of the game in Madrid.

He will undergo a compulsory PCR test at home tomorrow, before returning to light training later this week.

However, despite his impressive showing on loan at Sevilla last season, Zinedine Zidane looks set to stick with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy as his left back options in 2020-21.

Reports from Marca claim Sevilla are now favourites to resign him on season long loan deal, despite links with Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United.

Zidane is rumoured to be unsure of Reguilon’s long-term potential at the Santiago Bernabeu, but a loan move retains the option of bringing him back to replace Marcelo in 2021.