Real Madrid confirm no offers received for Gareth Bale

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is unlikely to leave the club before the start of the 2020-21 La Liga season, due a lack of firm transfer interest in the Welshman.

Bale is due to return to Madrid in the coming days following international duty with Ryan Giggs’ side in their UEFA Nations League double header.

However, despite confirming stating in a recent interview that he would be open to a Premier League return, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim no club has made an offer.

Former side Tottenham have been linked with a possible loan offer, alongside domestic rivals Manchester United.

But the main stumbling block to a deal appears to be Bale’s €15m annual salary, with Bale reportedly unwilling to take a pay cut to secure a move away from the La Liga champions.

Bale played just 1,261 league minutes last season, with Zinedine Zidane opting to start him just once during their restarted campaign in June.