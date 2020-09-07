Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona training after failed exit attempt

Lionel Messi has returned to Barcelona training for the first time since trying to force his exit from the club this summer.

However, as per Marca, he will have to train individually for a few days due to the strict Covid-19 protocol as he did not undergo last week’s initial round of testing, as he missed the first week of pre-season training amid trying to leave the Catalan giants.

His return comes three days after the Messi news that he confirmed he was staying at the Camp Nou for next season, although he clarified that he was less than happy to be doing so.

That brought an end to the saga regarding his future, as he threatened to leave the club as a free agent and terminate his contract.

The Argentine star insists he would never go to court against the club to seek his exit and whilst he believed it was time to move on, this will now not be possible for him as he rules out legal action.

The legalities of Messi’s contractual situation had then taken centre stage with reports claiming his €700m release clause at the club is no longer valid although this remained unclear with conflicting claims on the legal grounds on each side.

With the club refusing to budge from their position of allowing Messi to leave the club without court action, the player backed down on his claims and will now remain at the Camp Nou.