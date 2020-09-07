Lautaro Martinez’s agent set for Barcelona transfer talks

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez’s agent will reportedly meet with Barcelona officials in the coming days to discuss a move to Catalonia.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for the Argentinian international at the start of the summer, after the 23-year old netted 21 goals in all competitions last season.

However, the club missed their mid-July deadline to meet his €111m early release clause, with Antonio Conte’s side subsequently opening up talks on a new contract.

Despite appearing to have missed their chance with Martinez, the front page of Monday’s edition of Diario Sport claims La Blaugrana will make a final push to complete a deal in the region of €80m.

If the La Liga giants are unsuccessful in persuading Inter to accept a lower price for Martinez, new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will push ahead with a move for Lyon’s Memphis Depay.

The Dutch international is yet to agree a contract extension beyond the end of next season, and he could be available for around €30m.