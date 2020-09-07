La Liga TV confirm free Friday football matches for UK viewers

Friday night La Liga matches will be shown for free in the UK throughout the 2020/21 campaign on FreeSports, it has been confirmed.

LaLigaTV – the channel dedicated to the top division of Spanish football – will broadcast a new broadcast every Friday called Fútbol Fridays, a four-hour long programme which will include that evening’s live match and the programme will be free-to-air on FreeSports for UK viewers.

⚽️📣 Presenting Fútbol Fridays by @FreeSports_TV! Enjoy 4 hours of 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 #LaLigaSantander action every Friday – including pre-match build-up and a live game at 8pm BST. 😍 📺 #LaLigaTV & @PremierSportsTV — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) September 7, 2020

The programme will get underway at 6pm UK time and will include the Friday evening match, which will get underway at 8pm.

The opening game of this season’s Spanish top-flight will see Granada play host to Athletic Club Bilbao.

Additionally, for the first two matchdays of the campaign the 3pm Saturday match in La Liga will also be broadcast live on FreeSports, due to the continuation of the postponement of the 3pm blackout ban in the UK.

The broadcasting ban means that no live football can be broadcast in the nation between 2.30pm and 5.30pm to encourage fans to go to lower league matches, but due to the exceptional circumstances of supporters not being in stadiums – this has been placed on hold.

Eibar’s clash against Celta Vigo will therefore be shown this week with Eibar’s trip to Villarreal the following week also on the channel.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said: “We look forward to fans in Spain, the UK and elsewhere finally returning to stadiums once it is deemed safe to do so. For now, we are pleased to bring UK viewers the very best of Spanish football via our flagship 24/7 channel, LaLigaTV, and our broadcast partnership with Premier Sports. This includes during the traditional kick-off time of 3pm on Saturdays.”