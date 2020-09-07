La Liga president Tebas predicts full stadiums by January or February

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Spanish football stadiums can return to full capacity by January or February this season.

No supporters have been in the stands across Spain since the Covid-19 pandemic brought the sport to a standstill across the world in March.

La Liga resumed in June to complete the 2019-20 campaign but no fans were in attendance for any of the matches due to public health protocol across the nation.

The 2020-21 season gets underway this weekend and the opening weeks of the campaign will not have any supporters again, although there is hope that a phased return may be possible in the coming months.

Tebas now is even more optimistic, believing that stadiums may be able to return to full capacity in three or four months.

He claims that a vaccine would be a game-changer in terms of how public events, including football games, could then begin to return to some sense of normality.

“It is a difficult question because parts of this will not be in La Liga’s control,” Tebas told the launch of the league on Monday, in quotes carried by Marca.

“I think a vaccine will be key for this, and I hope that it can be in January or February.

“Several governments are already speaking about this, and it is the beginning of the end of this bad dream.”