Gerard Deulofeu linked with La Liga return at Sevilla

Former Barcelona youth team player Gerard Deulofeu has been linked with a return to Spanish football ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Deulofeu has completed his rehabilitation following a serious knee injury he suffered mid way through the 2019-1 20, and following Watford’s Premier League relegation he could now move on.

The 26-year old has three years to run on his contract at Vicarage Road, with the Hornets valuing him at £18m.

However, according to reports from the Daily Telegraph, Julen Lopetegui’s side are not the only club linked with Deulofeu, with Serie A pair AC Milan and Napoli also tracking him.

Deulofeu made two La Liga appearances for La Blaugrana after coming through the La Masia youth ranks between 2003 and 2011.

He was subsequently loaned out to Everton and Sevilla in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons respectively, before agreeing a permanent move to the Toffees in 2015.

After a mixed 18 months at Goodison Park he joined AC Milan on a six month loan, before returning to Barcelona as part of a buy back deal in 2017.

Deulofeu’s nomadic career continued in 2017, heading back to the Premier League, with another loan to Watford ahead of a full transfer in 2018.