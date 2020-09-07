Done deal: Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

Everton have completed the signing of playmaker James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal reported to be worth £20m (€22.9m).

James has penned a two-year contract at Goodison Park with the option of a further year.

Carlo Ancelotti – the Everton boss – is said to be key having previously been the boss at Los Blancos for the Colombian’s first season at the club and it was comfortably his most successful season individually as he netted 16 goals, despite missing sections of the campaign through injury.

The Colombian featured just once in all competitions for the club since the 1-0 defeat at Real Mallorca in October.

James has subsequently been strongly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer amid suggestions that he and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane do not have a close relationship, with his exit dominating recent Real Madrid transfer news.

Indeed, his exit had been a priority for Madrid this summer as they look to offload players who are not in Zidane’s first-team plans and particularly those on sizable wage packets.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.