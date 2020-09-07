Barcelona eye double transfer move for Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia

Barcelona are considering a double transfer swoop for Lyon striker Memphis Depay and Manchester City centre back Eric Garcia ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Ronald Koeman has been heavily linked with a move for his former Dutch star Depay, with the former Manchester United rumoured to be seeking an exit from the Ligue 1 club.

Depay is inside the final year of his contract in France, and according to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, Lyon want €30m for him.

The 26-year old is likely to be a more straightforward signing than long term target Lautaro Martinez, with Inter Milan unwilling to sell the Argentinian attacker.

The report also states Barcelona are keen to open up talks with City over Spanish international Garcia.

The former Barcelona youth team product has been linked with a return to Catalonia, after confirming he would not be extending his contract with Pep Guardiola’s side beyond the end of 2020-21.

Garcia has previously stated his intention to complete the upcoming Premier League season, however, City could be tempted to sell for €15m to avoid losing him for free next year.