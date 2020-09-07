Arsenal and Juventus continue to monitor Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey

The future of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is at a standstill with Arsenal and Juventus monitoring his situation, say Marca.

The Ghanaian has not renewed his deal at the club as he does not believe their proposals to reflect his importance, meaning that his €50m release clause for his current contract remains active.

It is said that both Arsenal and Juve would love to land the central midfielder this summer and they will see his release clause as potentially being attainable.

However, the report reiterates that the player is happy in the Spanish capital and believes that he will continue at the club beyond this summer, while he believes they will come back with a new contract offer that is more suitable for his role.

The report adds that there is calm from both the player and the club, but the current situation leaves the door slightly ajar for those clubs who remain interested.