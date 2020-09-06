Spain boss Luis Enrique delighted with UEFA Nations League form

Spain national team boss Luis Enrique revealed his delight at the end of their ruthless 4-0 UEFA Nations League win over Ukraine in Madrid.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati announced himself as Spain’s new youngest ever goal scorer at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, alongside a brace from Sergio Ramos and a late strike from Ferran Torres.

Enrique controversially returned his position at the helm of the 2010 World Cup winners, however, due to the postponement of international football he took charge of his first game last week.

Jose Gaya’s late goal secured a 1-1 draw in Germany on September 3, with Spain now unbeaten in 13 games.

“Despite only being 17 years of age, Fati plays with a lot of calmness and has the humility to keep growing,” he told an interview with El Chiringuito.

“Sergio Ramos is a winner and is one of the best in his position in the world.

“I am very happy with the performance tonight, and with the win. We are now top of the group, so it is a perfect result.”

Spain have five more games scheduled before the end of 2020, in Nations League action and a friendly match.

Enrique’s side host Switzerland on October 10, before heading to Kiev three days later, with a friendly match in the Netherlands and Nations League games against the Swiss and Germany in November.

Image via Marca