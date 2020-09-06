Record breaking Ansu Fati stars as Spain cruise to 4-0 Ukraine win

Barcelona star Ansu Fati marked his first start for the Spanish senior team with a goal and a man of the match performance in a 4-0 win at home to Ukraine.

Fati was in sensational form at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano as Luis Enrique’s won his first game since returning to his role with La Roja.

The teenager won a penalty after just two minutes, with skipper Sergio Ramos tucking home from the spot.

Enrique’s side pushed on from there as Ramos made it 2-0 on the half hour mark, powerfully heading home Dani Olmo’s deep corner.

Fati continued to be at the heart of Spain’s attacking threat, and his long range strike on 32 minutes broke yet another record in an incredible 12 months for the La Masia academy product.

The goal broke a 95-year youngest goalscorer record for the Spanish national side, with Fati now the new record holder, at 17 years and 311 days.

1 – Ansu Fati in his first start for Spain 🇪🇸: 1 goal

6 shots – 1st in match

2 shots on target

2 chances created

6 dribbles attempted – 1st in match

10 touches in opp box – 1st in match

1 penalty won – 1st in match Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/6uPX8FXMgG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 6, 2020

The hosts took their foot off their gas after the break, with Ukraine testing David De Gea.

Spain regained their cutting edge in the final half hour in Madrid, with Olmo, Mikel Merino and Oscar Rodriguez all denied by Ukraine keeper Andriy Pyatov.

New Manchester City winger Ferran Torres added a late fourth goal for Enrique’s side, with his first international goal, tucking home Sergio Reguilon’s pass.

