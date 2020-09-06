Lyon boss Rudi Garcia open to selling Memphis Depay to a Champions League superpower

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia has conceded he would find it difficult to hold onto star striker Memphis Depay if he received an offer from a bigger club.

Depay played a key role in the Lyon’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in August, however, he has been heavily linked to a reunion with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

With the former Manchester United star already inside the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 side, he could be available for around €30m in the coming months.

Garcia told an interview with Telefoot, reported via Marca, he is confident Depay will see out his contract, but would not stand in his way if an exciting offer was received.

“Memphis is a first-rate player, who has played brilliantly since coming back from injury,” he said.

“If he can get through the season with Lyon, we will be much stronger.

“However, like so many of my great players, if they have an opportunity to play for a club that is built to win the Champions League, I will drive them there personally.”

Luis Suarez is rumoured to be on the verge of a move to Juventus ahead of the 2020-21 season, and despite Lionel Messi’s confirmation he will remain at the club, Koeman is expected to sign another forward before the transfer window closes in October.