Antoine Griezmann’s committed to Barcelona stay ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has no intention of leaving the La Liga giants this summer, despite reported interest from the Premier League.

The French international was rumoured to be back on Manchester United’s radar, after a mixed first year in Catalonia, however, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he is focused on playing a key part under new boss Ronald Koeman in 2020-21.

Griezmann was named by club president Josep Bartomeu as one of La Blaugrana’s nontransferable players last month, and with growing speculation over the future of Luis Suarez, he is set for a central role in the coming months.

He is expected to return to preseason training next week after an extended few days rest following international duty with Didier Deschamps’ France side.

The former Atletico Madrid star netted nine goals in 35 league appearances last season, as Quique Setien’s side finished the campaign without a trophy for the first time since 2008.