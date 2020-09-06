Adama Traore removed from Spain squad after Covid-19 controversy

Wolves midfielder Adama Traore has left the Spain training squad in Madrid after a PCR test came back as positive for Covid-19 antibodies.

The former Barcelona youth team player was initially omitted from the La Roja squad to face Germany in UEFA Nations League action last week after an inconclusive test.

Luis Enrique opted for caution on that occasion, with Traore remaining in England as the squad travelled to Stuttgart.

He was permitted to link up with the squad this weekend, ahead of the visit of Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine to Madrid.

However, as per the front page of Diario AS, a PCR test performed at the Las Rozas training camp has confirmed he is in recovery from the virus, and the 24-year old will now return to England.

Enrique’s side secured a 1-1 draw against Joachim Low’s side thanks to an added time equaliser from Jose Gaya, with Ferran Torres, Oscar Rodriguez and Ansu Fati making their senior debuts.