Real Madrid announce preseason friendlies against Getafe and Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid will face local rivals Getafe and Rayo Vallecano as part of their preseason preparations for the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Zinedine Zidane’s side kick off their domestic title defence with a trip to the Basque Country to face Real Sociedad on September 20.

Los Blancos welcome Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano – based in the south of Madrid – to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on September 9, before hosting Getafe six days later.

Both games will be played behind closed doors, with the majority of Zidane’s squad available to face Jose Bordalas’ Getafe, according to reports from Marca.

Real Madrid have confirmed they will continue to play all home games at their temporary base in Valdebebas, until supporters are permitted to return to stadiums, potentially later this year.

The Santiago Bernabeu was redeveloped during the lock down period earlier this year, with Real Madrid waiting for a minimum of 20% capacity to be allowed inside before reopening.