Juventus linked with Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata as Luis Suarez alternative

Serie A giants Juventus could turn their attention to Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata if they fail to sign Barcelona star Luis Suarez in the coming weeks.

Andrea Pirlo’s side have been heavily linked with a move for Uruguayan international Suarez, with his future in Catalonia in serious doubt ahead of the 2020-21 season.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, Juventus are now assessing other transfer options due to Barcelona’s insistence on a securing €10m fee for the former Liverpool man, alongside a rumoured €12m annual salary.

Morata has now potentially emerged as a new target, after the former Spanish international enjoyed a two successful seasons in Turin between in 2014 and 2016, winning two consecutive league titles.

The 27-year old has struggled for consistency with Diego Simeone’s side since his return to the Spanish capital in 2018, however 12 league goals last season may have handed him a second chance in Simeone’s plans at the Wanda Metropolitano.