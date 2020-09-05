Celta Vigo star Pione Sisto set for FC Midtjylland return

Celta Vigo midfielder Pione Sisto is set to complete his much expected exit from the club in the coming days, and return to former side FC Midtyjlland.

The Danish international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Galician club ahead of the 2020-21 season, with reports claiming he walked out on talks to join FC Copenhagen last week.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim he will rejoin his former side in a €3.5m deal, after four years at the Estadio Baladios.

The 25-year old has endured a controversial few months after breaking Spanish Covid-19 public health guidelines to travel back to Denmark earlier this summer.

Sisto leaves the La Liga club after netting 18 goals across 135 appearances in all the last four seasons.

Celta Vigo boss Oscar Garcia has already secured the signing of former Real Madrid youth team star Miguel Baeza, alongside Renato Tapia from Feyenoord and Alvaro Vadillo from Granada.