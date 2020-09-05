Barcelona to move for Lyon star Memphis Depay if Luis Suarez joins Juventus

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will launch a bid for Lyon striker Memphis Depay, if Luis Suarez completes a move to Seie A side Juventus this month.

Suarez has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, amid growing reports Koeman has no place for him in his plans in the coming months in Catalonia.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Koeman has already reached out to Depay over a possible move, with the Dutch international attracting interest from former club Manchester United.

Depay is valued at around €35m by the Ligue 1 side, but, with talks to extend his current contract beyond June 2021 have stalled, his price could be potentially lowered to below €20m.

Koeman is also rumoured to be tracking another one of his old Dutch stars in the form of Liverpool midfielders Gini Wijnaldum, with the 29-year old inside the final year of his contract at Anfield.