Zinedine Zidane wants Dani Olmo at Real Madrid in 2020

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane remains interested in bringing Spanish international Dani Olmo to the club ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Olmo opted to join Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in January, signing a four-year deal as part of a €20m move from Dinamo Zagreb.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were both linked with him prior to joining Julian Nagelsmann’s side, and according to reports from Bild, via Mundo Deportivo, Zidane is still keen on the 22-year old.

The report claims Olmo’s agent Andy Bara stated no offers have been received, but admitted there is a potential for him moving on from Leipzig before the transfer window closes next month.

Olmo is rumoured to be available for €40m, if Zidane pushes ahead with his interest, which would represent a €20m profit for RB Leipzig.

The former La Blaugrana youth team player netted 34 goals in 124 games in Croatia, before playing a key role in Leipzig’s run to the Champions League semi final last month, with five goals in 15 games in 2020.