Villarreal star Alberto Moreno could miss 2020-21 campaign through injury

Villarreal defender Alberto Moreno could miss the entire 2020-21 La Liga season after suffering a serious knee injury in preseason action.

The former Liverpool full back was taken off during Villarreal’s friendly clash with Tenerife, and reports from Marca claim he will now undergo surgery on anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The Spanish international will have an initial assessment on the injury next week, with a final decision made on what type of surgery he needs expected in the coming days.

Moreno is certain to miss the start of the upcoming campaign, and an operation would rule him out for a minimum of six months, with a rehabilitation period lasting until the end of 2020-21.

The 28-year old started 17 La Liga games in 2019-20, as Villarreal secured a Europa League qualification spot under former boss Javi Calleja.

New manager Unai Emery could redeploy Javier Ontiveros or Xavier Quintilla at left back as Moreno’s replacement in 2020-21.