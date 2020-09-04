Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio suffered big injury scare in training

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio suffered a huge injury fright in training this week with his left knee buckling during a session.

The Spaniard sat out almost a year of action last season after suffering ligament damage in his left knee last July and feared a similar injury this time round.

As reported by Marca, the player suffered similar pain in that knee during a training session on Tuesday and was immediately sent for an MRI scan to allay his fears.

It is said that Asensio has not felt any similar pain in the days since and is able to move freely on the knee, with a belief that he has avoided any damage to interrupt his pre-season preparation.

The report claims the damage was an endema in the player’s left knee and despite his father and brother flying to be by his side, there was no significant damage.

The 24-year-old returned for Madrid’s season run-in, netting three times in nine La Liga appearances – of which three were starts.