Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos rejoins Arsenal on 2020-21 loan deal

Real Madrid have officially confirmed Dani Ceballos will return to Arsenal on a season long loan deal for the 2020-21 campaign.

Ceballos spent the 2019-20 season on loan at the Gunners, and despite speculation over his future in Spanish capital, Ceballos return for preseason training with Los Blancos last month.

However, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta determined to keep hold of the Spanish international, either on a permanent or loan deal, Zinedine Zidane has opted to sanction another loan.

Ceballos’ contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the upcoming season, with his time in Madrid now likely to be at an end.

Arsenal declined to meet Real Madrid’s asking price of €35m for the former Real Betis star, and a loan deal now offers the Premier League side a chance to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Injuries disrupted Ceballos’ early days at the Emirates Stadium, but following the arrival of Arteta in December 2019, he returned to the team, as Arteta’s side secured a FA Cup title in August.