Real Madrid deny reports they paid €160m to sign Hazard from Chelsea

Real Madrid have refuted reports from the Belgian press that they paid a total of €160m to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea a year ago, report Marca.

The club are insistent they paid €100m for the Belgian international, who has suffered a difficult first year in the Spanish capital due to multiple injuries and a loss of form.

Reports from Het Leatste Nieuws and La Derniere Heure say that the total payments emanating from Los Blancos was €160m due to the accounts of his former clubs Chelsea, Lille and Tubize in Belgium.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult campaign.