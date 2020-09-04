Paris Saint-Germain to sign Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico permanently

Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete the permanent signing of Sergio Rico from Sevilla in a €6m permanent deal following his loan spell, report Marca.

Rico had been on loan in the France capital and was primarily a back-up to Keylor Navas, who was signed on a permanent deal from Real Madrid this summer.

The Spaniard only played two Ligue 1 matches for Thomas Tuchel’s side this campaign – a 2-1 victory over Brest and 4-3 victory over Bordeaux but did start in the Champions League wins over Atalanta and RB Leipzig due to an injury to Navas.

Rico’s contract at Sevilla expires in the summer of 2021 and the club are set to complete the signing of Yassine Bounou from Girona to add to Czech international goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik in the position.

Rico spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Fulham, but he was unable to stop their relegation from the top-flight in England and made 170 appearances for Sevilla.