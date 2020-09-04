Luis Enrique’s Spain side praised by Spanish press following Germany draw

Luis Enrique was back in the dugout for Spain after a 17-month absence and his new-look side have been widely praised by the national press after their dramatic draw in Germany.

Valencia full-back Jose Luis Gaya scored a leveller deep into injury time as La Roja showed tremendous spirit in Stuttgart in the opening encounter of their Nations League campaign.

The front page of Friday’s edition of Marca hails the faith of the Spanish, claiming that it was self-belief that ensured Spain came from a goal down against their impressive opponents to avoid defeat.

The form of goalkeeper David De Gea was highlighted as encouraging alongside the appearances of four national team debutants: Mikel Merino, Oscar Rodriguez, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

Meanwhile, the front page of Friday’s edition of Diario AS has claimed that fans of Spain had “permission to dream” after the fine display from Luis Enrique’s men.

They too praise the “good vibes” from the debutants and the performance of Manchester United shot-stopper De Gea.