Everton and Bayer Leverkusen keen on Valencia goalkeeper Cillessen

Everton and Bayer Leverkusen are both keen on a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen this summer, according to reports.

Valencia-based Gols Media claim Los Che are intent on including the Dutch international in their summer clearout this summer and he could be available in the region of €10m-12m.

NOTICIA⚫️⚪️ Everton y Bayer Leverkusen quieren a Cillessen. Mañana toda la información en @golsmediasports y @TribunaVCF 🇩🇪 – 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ztYXKno7Cx — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) September 3, 2020

The exits of Valencia club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were also confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City and striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Cillessen, 31, spent five seasons at Ajax between 2011 and 2016 before a €13m move to the Camp Nou, but he played second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and transferred to the Mestalla last summer.

Cillessen moved to Los Che in a €35m deal while Neto went the other way for €26m plus €9m in variables and has featured in 24 La Liga games last campaign.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.

Now, Valencia fans are protesting against the club ownership of Peter Lim and chairman Anil Murthy while players are missing a payment from last season.