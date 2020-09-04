Done deal: Milan sign Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz on loan

Real Madrid have confirmed their playmaker Brahim Diaz has joined Italian club Milan on a season-long loan arrangement.

Despite rumours stating that the Rossoneri wanted to include a purchase clause as part of the deal, Madrid were not interested in such an arrangement with Zinedine Zidane still viewing the 21-year old as a future first-team player.

The Malaga native joined Los Blancos in a €15m deal from Manchester City in January 2019 but has been a peripheral figure at the club, featuring in just 59 minutes of La Liga action last campaign across six substitute appearances.

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Vinícius Junior, Gareth Bale, Marcos Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo Goes were among the attacking options who have more prominence under Zinedine Zidane than Brahim.

He had subsequently been linked with a loan switch to a host of La Liga clubs but he will join Milan for the 2020/21 campaign.