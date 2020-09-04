Benfica to sign Almeria striker Nunez in record Segunda player sale

Benfica are on the brink of signing Almeria striker and Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez in a €25m deal, but the transfer has been held up in a dispute from the Andalusian club.

As outlined by Marca, the official presentation of the player was supposed to take place on Thursday evening and whilst an official reason has been given that the medical tests were held up, it is centred on a dispute between Almeria and Uruguayan club Penarol over the breakdown of training rights.

The Portuguese press has led its coverage on the mess over the transfer, which has become “entangled” but is still likely to be processed in the coming days.

Viewed as one of the rising stars of South American football, the striker was signed by second tier Almeria from Penarol last summer in a landmark €8.5m transfer.

Almeria missed out on promotion as they fell to a playoff semi-final loss to Girona, and whilst they would pocket a significant profit – Penarol will hold 20 percent of any future sale.

The 20-year-old impressed for the promotion-chasing Andalusian club this campaign and he netted 16 goals in 30 starts in Spain’s second tier.

Nunez made his international debut following month on 16 October in a 1–1 draw against Peru, scoring his nation’s goal five minutes after appearing as a substitute.