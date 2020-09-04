Barcelona will allow Arturo Vidal to join Inter on a free transfer

Barcelona will allow midfielder Arturo Vidal to leave the club as a free agent after the player reached a personal agreement with Inter, report Diario Sport.

Indeed, the news make the front page of the Catalan daily’s Friday edition which claims that the Blaugrana will give the player his letter of freedom and they will waive any transfer fee.

It follows reports from earlier this week that Vidal has struck an agreement with the Italian club to sign a €6m per annum deal.

The Chilean international has had long-standing links with a move to the Italian club, where it is thought that he is keen on a reunion with his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte.

Vidal had won eight successive league titles across three different clubs before the Blaugrana fell short in this season’s La Liga title race.

He is set to be one of a number of experienced high-earners to depart this summer with Ivan Rakitic joining Sevilla and the futures of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba also unclear.