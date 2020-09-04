Barcelona striker Suarez agrees to join Juventus

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has agreed to join Juventus and the deal will be completed as a free transfer or for a nominal fee, report BBC Sport.

It is now claimed that the Uruguayan will negotiate his exit from the Camp Nou, where he is seeking to secure a year’s worth of wages before leaving the club.

The future of Suarez has no bearing on that of his long-term attacking partner and close friend Lionel Messi .

On Thursday, reports claimed that the deal was being held up by a passport issue with Suarez taking up a non-EU spot in Barcelona’s squad due to Spain’s rules on his marriage to an Italian citizen, but Italy’s regulations means he must first undergo a small test.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Juve were willing to match Suarez’s current wage packet of €10m per annum as he looks set to leave the Blaugrana.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.