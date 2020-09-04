Athletic Club Bilbao have personal agreement for return of Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez has a personal agreement in place to rejoin his former club Athletic Club Bilbao this summer, report Marca.

It is claimed by the report that Martinez only intends to return to Los Leones if he is to return to La Liga during his career and already has a verbal agreement to join the club this summer, should Bayern facilitate a deal.

However, the stumbling block appears to be the player’s valuation – the European champions are said to be holding out for €12m in a fee but Athletic are said to put a cap of €10m on any deal.

A year ago, the Basque club’s president Aitor Elizegi claimed that they would be in a position to sign Martinez should there be a willingness from the player and Bayern to facilitate a deal.

The 31-year-old’s time in Bavaria has often been blighted by injuries but he has clocked up 234 first-team appearances for Bayern since his €40m switch from Athletic Club Bilbao in 2012.

Beñat and Mikel San José are both leaving San Mames this summer, opening up a space in the squad for a deal to be processed.