Adama Traore joins up with Spain squad ahead of Ukraine clash

Wolves star Adama Traore will link up with Luis Enrique’s Spain squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Ukraine.

Traore was forced to withdraw from the La Roja squad for last week’s trip to Germany, after his PCR test returned an inconclusive result.

However, as per Covid-19 testing protocol, Traore has produced two negative PCR tests and will join up with the panel, according to reports from Marca.

The former Barcelona youth team player was handed a first senior call up by Enrique last month, after declaring his intention to represent Spain over Mali.

Enrique’s side drew 1-1 away in Stuttgart last week, with Jose Gaya’s added time goal securing a late draw.

La Roja now host Andriy Shevchenko’s side at Real Madrid’s temporary home at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on September 6.

Enrique is expected to rotate his options for their second game inside a week, with Traore, Dani Olmo and Ansu Fati potentially coming into the starting line up.