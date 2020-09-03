La Roja News

Spain claim dramatic draw in Germany on Luis Enrique’s return to the dugout

Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya rescued a dramatic draw for Spain in Germany in their UEFA Nations League opener.

The match was Luis Enrique’s first back in the dugout for La Roja in 17 months – his former assistant Robert Moreno temporarily took the reins before a prolonged break from international football.

Yet it had looked for long periods that the game would end in defeat for Spain, who went a goal down when Timo Werner gave the hosts the lead after finding space inside the penalty area and firing past David De Gea.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has come in for a great deal of criticism in recent times but he produced a fine performance and pulled off multiple impressive stops to keep his side in the game.

Spain were second best for most of the game but exerted a lot of pressure late on – Ansu Fati’s header from a Ferran Torres (both players were making their international debuts) cross was disallowed for a foul from Sergio Ramos.

However, deep into injury time Spain did find a leveller with Gaya providing the finishing touch as Rodrigo Moreno cushioned down a chipped Torres cross, with the left-back played onside by a German defender behind off the pitch behind the goal.

In the other Group 4 match in Pool A of the Nations League, Ukraine defeated Switzerland 2-1.

