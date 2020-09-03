Spain claim dramatic draw in Germany on Luis Enrique’s return to the dugout

Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya rescued a dramatic draw for Spain in Germany in their UEFA Nations League opener.
The match was Luis Enrique’s first back in the dugout for La Roja in 17 months – his former assistant Robert Moreno temporarily took the reins before a prolonged break from international football.
Yet it had looked for long periods that the game would end in defeat for Spain, who went a goal down when Timo Werner gave the hosts the lead after finding space inside the penalty area and firing past David De Gea.
TIMO WERNER ⚽️
The Chelsea new-boy finds room in the area and fires hard and low past David De Gea to give Germany the lead
📺 Watch the #NationsLeague clash on Sky Sports PL now pic.twitter.com/1aeb0m8AOj
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 3, 2020
The Manchester United goalkeeper has come in for a great deal of criticism in recent times but he produced a fine performance and pulled off multiple impressive stops to keep his side in the game.
Spain were second best for most of the game but exerted a lot of pressure late on – Ansu Fati’s header from a Ferran Torres (both players were making their international debuts) cross was disallowed for a foul from Sergio Ramos.
However, deep into injury time Spain did find a leveller with Gaya providing the finishing touch as Rodrigo Moreno cushioned down a chipped Torres cross, with the left-back played onside by a German defender behind off the pitch behind the goal.
Spain scored a 95th minute equaliser to deny Germany a first ever Nations League win
More: https://t.co/PdZo9FNafq pic.twitter.com/0it4u10COM
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 3, 2020
In the other Group 4 match in Pool A of the Nations League, Ukraine defeated Switzerland 2-1.